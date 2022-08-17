Nigeria’s capital market loses N9.8bn amid sell-off in Honeywell, Sky Aviation

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped to N26.80 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The figure was -0.03 percent or N9.86 billion lower than the N26.81 billion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Also, the All-Share Index was down by 18.29 basis points to drop from 49,709.46 to 49,691.17.

Investors traded 128.78 million shares worth N4.12 billion in 3,492 deals on Wednesday.

This, however, fell short of 204.16 million shares valued at N1.64 billion traded by shareholders in 3,642 deals the previous day.

Prestige led the gainers with a 9.09 percent rise in share price to move from N0.44kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 8 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Lasaco share value was up by 6.48 percent to end trading with N1.15kobo from N1.08 per share.

Unity Bank’s share price rose by 4.65 percent to close at N0.45kobo above its opening price of N0.43kobo per share.

Academy share appreciated by 2.40 percent to rise from N2.08 kobo to N2.13kobo per share.

Courtville topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.80 percent to drop from N0.51kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

SCOA’s share price dropped by N0.19kobo to end trading at N1.75kobo from N1.94kobo per share.

Sky Aviation lost N0.55kobo to end trading with N5.10kobo from N5.65kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share dropped from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 8 percent during trading.

Honeywell lost N0.15kobo to drop from N2.80kobo to N2.65kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 28.36 million shares valued at N303.22 million.

Zenith Bank sold 16.65 million shares worth N361.68 million.

UBA followed with 11.17 million shares valued at N78.16 million

Cornerstone traded 11.13 million shares worth N7.43 million, while UBN traded 5.70 million valued at N36.53 million.

