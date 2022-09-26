Nigeria’s capital market rebounds with N26.5tr despite losses in Neimeth, Champion

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained over N100 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization from N26.44 trillion to N26.54 trillion after eight hours of trading on Monday.

The All-Share Index rose by 191.73 basis points to close with 49, 218.35, up from 49,026.62 posted last Friday.

Multiverse led the gainers’ list with a N0.28kobo rise in share price to move from N2.82kobo to N3.10kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.26kobo to move from N3.24kobo to N3.50kobo per share.

UBN’s share value was up by N0.45kobo to end trading with N6.20kobo from N5.75kobo per share.

Japaul Gold gained N0.02 to close at N0.29kobo, above its opening price of N0.27kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share traded upward by N1 to rise from N17 to N18 per share.

Academy topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.17kobo to drop from N1.7kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

NEM’s share price dropped by N0.48kobo to end trading at N4.91kobo from N5.39kobo per share.

Neimeth lost N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.43kobo from N1.56kobo per share.

Champion lost N0.29kobo to drop from N3.69kobo to N3.40kobo per share.

Chams share dropped from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share after losing N0.02 during trading.

Courtville led the day’s trading with 24.36 million shares valued at N10.96million.

FCMB sold 20 million shares worth N69.43 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 8.86 million shares valued at N177.13 million.

Transcorp traded 5.92 million shares worth N6.14 million, while UBA traded 5.87 million shares valued at N42.64 million.

