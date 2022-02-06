Nigeria’s leadership crucial to Africa’s development —AfDB President, Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, has argued that Nigeria must provide leadership in the affairs of Africa, for the continent to achieve development.

Adesina stated this in a post on his official Twitter account, on Saturday.

The former Minister of Agriculture, under former President Goodluck Jonathan, stressed that Nigeria’s leadership and that of President Muhammadu Buhari are crucial to Africa’s development.

His tweet reads, “I was delighted to meet my President, H.E. President ⁦@MBuhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government. Nigeria’s leadership and that of H.E. President ⁦@MBuhari are crucial as we advance Africa’s development.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari is currently in Ethiopia, where he is attending the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

