Politics
Nigeria’s leadership crucial to Africa’s development —AfDB President, Adesina
The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, has argued that Nigeria must provide leadership in the affairs of Africa, for the continent to achieve development.
Adesina stated this in a post on his official Twitter account, on Saturday.
The former Minister of Agriculture, under former President Goodluck Jonathan, stressed that Nigeria’s leadership and that of President Muhammadu Buhari are crucial to Africa’s development.
READ ALSO: AfDB approves $210m for Nigeria’s special agro-industrial processing zones
His tweet reads, “I was delighted to meet my President, H.E. President @MBuhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government. Nigeria’s leadership and that of H.E. President @MBuhari are crucial as we advance Africa’s development.”
Meanwhile, President Buhari is currently in Ethiopia, where he is attending the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...