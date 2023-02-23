Nigeria’s military claims troops killed more than 100 terrorists in troubled North-East

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have killed more than 100 terrorists in operations across the North-East in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said the troops conducted several raids, fighting patrols, and ambushes operations within the theatre with heavy casualties on the side of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups.

The spokesman revealed that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on February 13 conducted air raids at a gathering of terrorists’ top commanders and leaders at Madara Mountains with several insurgents killed while others escaped with severe injuries.

Danmadami said: “A similar operation was conducted at the Yuwe fishing pond area of Borno, following the sighting of about 50 terrorists in the general area.

“The location was consequently bombarded with several of the terrorists neutralised in the strike.

“Equally, on February 19, an air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorist enclaves at the Timbuktu Triangle in Damdoa Local Government Area of Borno following an intelligent report that revealed a stockpile of weapons and supplies to the area to sustain ISWAP activities.

“It was further revealed that the location is one of the enclaves from which terrorists launch attacks against the Maiduguri-Damboa general area.

“Hence, the location was bombarded and reliable feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their weapons and structures destroyed in the air strike.

“Another air interdiction at Baranga and Dogon Chuku, both in Southern and Northern Tumbuns on February 20 led to the killing of several terrorists.

“Large cache of arms and ammunition including 17 AK47 rifles, nine Dane guns, 12 AK47 magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm special, 71 rounds of 45mm ammunitions and 145 rounds of 7.62mm NATO were recovered during the operations.”

