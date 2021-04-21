Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run. Conoil, UPL among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run. Conoil, UPL among top gainers
Investors’ activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange lifted the equity capitalisation to N20.46 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.
This was higher than the N20.41 trillion recorded on Tuesday.
The All Share Index also increased by 0.29 percent to move from 39,015.58 to 39,112.98 on Wednesday.
Investors traded in 234.68 million shares in 3,650 deals worth N1.61 billion during the day’s business.
This was lower than the 339.01 million shares valued at N2.70 billion that exchanged hands in 4,203 deals on Tuesday.
Conoil led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.70kobo to move from N17.05 to N18.75kobo per share.
Studio Press gained N0.16kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.62kobo to N1.78kobo per share.
Eterna Oil’s share price rose by N0.55kobo to end trading at N6.35kobo from N5.80kobo per share at the close of trading.
UPL gained N0.11kobo during trading to move from N1.17kobo to N1.28kobo per share.
WAPCO’s share price increased by N1.40kobo to end trading at N21.90kobo from N20.50kobo per share.
Guinness topped the losers’ chart after shedding N3.15kobo during trading to drop from N0.40 kobo to N0.36kobo per share.
Portland Paint’s share price slipped from N2.64kobo to N2.38kobo per share after losing N0.26kobo during trading.
Academy’s share price plunged by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.41kobo per share.
Learn Africa’s share price declined from N1.09 to N1 per share after losing 8.26 percent during trading.
Sovereign Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.
Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 27.83 million shares worth N210.59 million.
Fidelity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 17.16 million and valued at N38.40 million.
Mutual Benefit was next with 16.81 million shares traded at a cost of N6.03 million.
GTBank reported 13.59 million shares worth N420.29 million while Transcorp recorded over 12.59 million traded shares at a value of N10.13 million.
