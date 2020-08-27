NIPOST reform won’t trigger job loss –BPE

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on Wednesday declared that the current reform of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) will not induce job loss in the agency.

It said the process would instead generate more employment opportunities in the subsidiaries that would be spun off from NIPOST after the reform.

Alex Okoh, the BPE head, while receiving a team from the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees led by its president Nehemiah Buba, said NIPOST would remain 100% an entity of the Nigerian government on completion of the reform.

In a statement issued by Amina Othman, the spokesperson of the BPE, Okoh said the reform had the ambition of commercialising NIPOST’s services and making it better positioned for improved service delivery.

Okoh told the labour leaders that three commercial ventures comprising NIPOST Transport and Logistics Company, NIPOST Properties and Development Company and NIPOST Microfinance Bank Limited had been carved out of NIPOST.

The BPE president said the bureau had completed the registration process of NIPOST Transport and Logistics Company and NIPOST Properties and Development Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

According to him, the registration process at CAC as well as that of securing regulatory approvals from the central bank for NIPOST Microfinance Bank Limited had also kicked off.

Okoh listed some of the benefits of the reform as provision of efficient postal services and utilisation of massive assets of NIPOST across Nigeria.

