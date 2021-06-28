Politics
No going back on Lagos rally for Yoruba nation —Sunday Igboho
Self-styled Yoruba nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has insisted that there is no going back on the planned rally in Lagos despite threats by the police to stop the protest.
The rally which is expected to hold in Lagos on Saturday, July 3, according to Igboho, is to draw the attention of the government to the demands for a Yoruba Republic.
In a statement on Sunday through one of his media aide, Onaolapo Omiyale Ademola, Igboho insisted that the threats by the Lagos State Police Command to stop the rally will not deter the agitators.
Read also: Sunday Igboho denies mocking Pastor Adeboye, claims he was misquoted
The Police Command, had, in a statement by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said it will not allow the agitators to hold any rally in the state.
“I am not aware of Sunday Igboho’s planned Lagos rally. When the command is aware, the command will react to that. For now, we are not aware of that,” Adejobi had said.
But in his own statement, Igboho stated that nothing would change the stipulated date for the mega rally.
He also vowed to proceed with the planned rally in Lagos not minding the security threats.
Also reacting to the plea from All Progressives Congress (APC) UK Chapter, to shelve the planned rally in Lagos, Igboho described it as “laughable”.
The Chairman of APC UK, Dr. Phillip Idaewor, in a statement last week, said there were other ways for the group to channel it agitations rather than engage in a rally that might be hijacked by hoodlums to unleash terror on Lagos residents.
But the activist reacted by saying the pro-Yoruba Nation protesters had held similar peaceful rallies across some Southwest states, including Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, noting that hoodlums cannot hijack the protest.
By Isaac Dachen…
