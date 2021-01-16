No ongoing recruitment in EFCC —Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has debunked a viral statement that the agency is currently recruiting.

The anti-graft commission said it is the work of “Scammers bent on defrauding hapless job seekers”, to obtain, “EFCC Recruitment Form 2021/2022 and Guidelines Form and apply for the ongoing EFCC recruitment 2021.”

In a statement on Saturday signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, he said the fraudsters are also forging offer of employment letter in a bid to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

The statement reads in part “The public should note that, there is no ongoing recruitment in the EFCC. The purported ‘EFCC Recruitment Form 2021’ as well as the ‘official recruitment portal’ and ‘Offer of Employment Letters’ are non -existent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into the EFCC is a structured, transparent and merit-driven process which is always heavily advertised through the mass media and the Commission’s social media platforms. It is highly automated, with no place for the so-called Employment Form.

“The EFCC is on the trail of the scammers behind this devious scheme as no efforts will be spared to bring them to justice.

The agency advised members of the public to be wary of fake news while urging applicants to check the website of the agency for authentic information.

