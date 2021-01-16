Uganda’s President Museveni wins election to serve sixth term in office

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been declared winner of the presidential election in that country held on Thursday.

With the victory, he is now set to serve his sixth term in office as president of the country.

Declaring the election results on Saturday, the election commission chairman, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, said “The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni elected President of the Republic of Uganda,”

Museveni garnered 58.6 percent of the votes cast, with his rival, musician turned politician getting 34.8 percent of votes.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions