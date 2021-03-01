Uganda opposition leader, Bobi Wine, in fresh trouble over ‘bullet-proof vehicle’ | Ripples Nigeria

Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine is stewing in fresh trouble over an alleged bullet-proof vehicle in his possession.

According to a report on Sunday by the Daily Monitor newspaper, the vehicle has attracted the attention of the Ugandan authorities.

The Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) said in a statement that the details of the vehicle had been misrepresented and thus undervalued forcing it to recall the vehicle for re-inspection.

Reacting to the statement issued by the URA, the lawyer of Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has however declined to hand over the vehicle on grounds that the recall is not backed by law.

READ ALSO: Uganda’s Museveni accuses EU of plot to subvert govt

“Much as it is true you have the powers under section 236(d) of the EAC Customs Management Act to examine goods, you don’t have automatic powers to reexamine goods which were in your custody (warehouse), were examined, assessed for tax, the tax fully paid and the goods released to the owner/taxpayer,” a statement by Bobi Wine’s lawyer read in part.

Further reports revealed that the vehicle in question was originally imported and registered in Kenya last year and then re-imported to Uganda through the Busia border.

Join the conversation

Opinions