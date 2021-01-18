Ugandan security forces continue siege to Bobi Wine’s home as govt lifts internet ban

Security forces in Uganda have continued to surround the house of opposition leader, Bobi Wine days after he lost out in the presidential election against the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni.

Senior officers of the Ugandan army on Monday said that the move to surround Bobi Wine’s home was aimed at preventing possible violence in the area.

Bobi Wine, the presidential candidate for the opposition National Unity Platform, had alleged that the election was marred by mass fraud.

Speaking with the BBC Monday, the party’s spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi said the NUP was in the process of collecting election result forms that had evidence of irregularities.

READ ALSO: Uganda’s President Museveni wins election to serve sixth term in office

She also said that NUP’s offices had been raided by security operatives allegedly sent by President Museveni.

“They don’t want work to continue at our offices because they know that we are putting together evidence to show the world how much of a fraudster Museveni is,” she said.

Meanwhile, many Ugandans are celebrating the resumption of internet services after a shutdown was imposed by President Museveni ahead of last week’s election.

However, reports say social media platforms remain blocked and are only accessible using Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

Join the conversation

Opinions