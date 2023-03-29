International
Mothers with gay children beg Ugandan President not to sign Anti-Homosexuality bill into law
A group of women in Uganda who call themselves “Ugandan Mothers”, have pleaded with President Yoweri Museveni not to sign into law an Anti-Homosexuality Bill already passed by the parliament.
The women who claimed their children are members of the LGBT community, in a letter to Museveni on Tuesday, urged him not to sign the new drafted law under which people who are revealed as being gay could be jailed for life.
In the letter published in local media, the parents said “they had watched in trepidation as religious fundamentalists, elected officials and anti-gay lobbyists” had demeaned and dehumanised their children.
READ ALSO: Ugandan speaker insists on passage of anti-gay law
They also pleaded with Museveni to call on the legislators to recall the draft as it would endanger the lives of their homosexual children.
The Ugandan parliament on March 21, passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, which effectively criminalized the act of homosexuality in the country after years of debate amid international condemnation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...