Mothers with gay children beg Ugandan President not to sign Anti-Homosexuality bill into law

A group of women in Uganda who call themselves “Ugandan Mothers”, have pleaded with President Yoweri Museveni not to sign into law an Anti-Homosexuality Bill already passed by the parliament.

The women who claimed their children are members of the LGBT community, in a letter to Museveni on Tuesday, urged him not to sign the new drafted law under which people who are revealed as being gay could be jailed for life.

In the letter published in local media, the parents said “they had watched in trepidation as religious fundamentalists, elected officials and anti-gay lobbyists” had demeaned and dehumanised their children.

They also pleaded with Museveni to call on the legislators to recall the draft as it would endanger the lives of their homosexual children.

The Ugandan parliament on March 21, passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, which effectively criminalized the act of homosexuality in the country after years of debate amid international condemnation.

