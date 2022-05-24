Ugandan President blames US, Russia for high cost of living

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, on Tuesday blamed Europe and United States for the rising cost of living in the East African country.

Museveni, who addressed the nation on how to cope with the high cost of living, said Russia, the US and Ukraine, were the cause of the inflation and scarcity in the country.

Uganda is going through an economic turmoil with price of fuel and food items including rice, beans and bread increasing astronomically.



The President said: “The Russians have blockaded the Ukrainian ports. And I hear within the ports, there are 25 million tons of wheat, the petroleum, and even the fertilizers.

“Remember, the fertilizers are also a problem because they are produced by Russia. We need to advise our friends, the Bazungu (whites) to please, find other ways of how to solve these problems.”

Museveni urged Ugandans to be cut spending on imported goods, reduce dependence on rainfall agriculture, increase production and use locally- made materials.

