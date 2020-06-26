No plans to open orientation camps for now —NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday said there was no plan yet in the pipeline to open orientation camps.

According to the NYSC, the camps will only be opened when it was safe to do so.

According to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, any report that it was planning to open the camps was false

She said: “To put issues in proper perspective, it is appropriate to state that the National Youth Service Corps will only return to the orientation camps when it is very safe to do so, in view of the danger posed by COVID–19 pandemic.

“The scheme places very high premium on the lives of corps members, camp officials and other stakeholders which was the key reason it suspended 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 orientation programme in March this year.”

Adeyemi further stated that even when it had been established that it was safe to open the camps, the corps would act when it had received the nod of the Federal Government.

“Accordingly, corps members and prospective corps members are advised to glean information concerning the scheme only from NYSC official sources – both the social and mainstream media”, the NYSC spokesperson said.

