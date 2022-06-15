‘Nothing wrong in Muslim-Muslim ticket since Tinubu’s wife is a Christian pastor’ —Kalu

Former Abia State governor and current Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, says there is nothing wrong if the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, decides to pick a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 election since his wife is a Pastor and the interest of Christians in the country will be protected.

Kalu who weighed in on the controversy being generated over the likelihood of the APC presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the election, is however, not opposed to the idea as he believes that since Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi Tinubu is a Christian, the situation has automatically balanced itself out.

Kalu made his views known while addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, and asked Christians not to feel threatened because their interests would be “protected” since the wife of Tinubu, is a pastor if the former Lagos State governor emerges the country’s president.

“Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here, now that your wives aren’t here, they are the head.

“Like if I wear this clothe, my wife will tell me ‘My dear, this clothe is not good, remove it’. Your wife will tell you you are supposed to eat Akara and Akamu, whether you argue with her, you must take that Akamu and your wife want you to pay children school fees, whether you argue or not, you must pay.

“The Christians should relax because Tinubu’s wife is a pastor and since she’s a pastor we are protected because she’s not a house wife. She has political knowledge,” he said.

Read also: Catholic Secretariat warns parties against Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023

Tinubu’s wife, who is the current senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district at the Senate, is an ordained Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) while her husband is a devout Muslim.

His emergence as the APC presidential candidate has been heating up the polity with the party undecided on who to present as his running mate.

Speculations that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is in the card has also led to Christian bodies in the country rejecting a single-faith ticket.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now