Metro
NSCDC arrests 2 over adulterated petroleum product in Anambra
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects conveying 50, 000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Anambra State.
The agency’s spokesman in the state, Edwin Okadigbo, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Awka, said the suspects were arrested by men of the command’s Anti-Vandalism Squad along the Enugu/Onitsha expressway on September 24.
He listed the suspects as Samuel Ifeanyichukwu Oduche (39), and Emeka Agu (35).
READ ALSO: NSCDC disbands anti-vandalism unit nationwide
Okadigbo said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have been in the illicit oil business for some time.
The spokesman said: “The constant vandalism of pipelines, destruction of oil and gas facilities, and illegal oil bunkering in the country is of great concern to the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi.
“This criminal act is worrisome because of its consequences on the economy, damage to public infrastructures, and loss of government huge revenue in the oil sector.”
