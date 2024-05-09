NSCDC arrests cleric for allegedly defiling three minors in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a cleric for allegedly defiling three teenage girls in Agah village in Ilorin South local government area of Kwara State.

The 45-year-old Cleric identified as Prophet Olayinka Ajiboye, described as a serial rapist, was alleged to have defiled three minors, all within the age range of 13–17 years.

The cleric, who had been under surveillance of the state command of NSCDC, was arrested on Tuesday by the operatives of the Command.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in Kwara State, Ayoola Michael, while confirming the arrest of the Cleric on Thursday, said that “the suspect, who specialises in harassing and sexually assaulting minors, has been under the surveillance of the command following several complaints about his nefarious activities. He was apprehended after a tip-off on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is the General Overseer of Divine Land of Joy Prayer Ministry located in Agah village and has sexually assaulted several members of the church, as reported by the victims.

“One of the victims, Joy Godfrey who bravely reported the case at the Gender Unit of the command on the 3rd of April, 2024, revealed horrifying details of her ordeal. She disclosed that Prophet Olayinka Ajiboye lured her into an unfamiliar house in the Sango area of Ilorin and sexually assaulted her.

“Additionally, he compelled her to swear with the Bible and instructed her never to discuss the incident with anyone, threatening her with fatal consequences if she dared to speak about it.

Read also: African health-tech marketplace, Axmed, raises $2m in seed round

“The second victim, who suffered similar abuse (name withheld) also revealed that the suspect started having canal knowledge with her at the age of sixteen (16). She further disclosed that the suspect impregnated her and gave her drugs to abort the baby, resulting in severe bleeding that lasted for several months. The suspect threatened to kill her if she revealed their illicit relationship to anyone.

“According to the third victim (name withheld), who is also a member of the church, the suspect defiled her at the age of 13. She mentioned that she couldn’t report to her mother because the suspect consistently threatened her, warning that she would die if she exposed him to anyone.”

Michael said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, attributing it to the work of the devil.

The Kwara NSCDC State Commandant, Dr Umar J.G. Mohammed, expressed concern over the infamous act and directed the Head of Gender Unit to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure that the suspect is prosecuted diligently.

Mohammed appealed to the public to support the command’s fight against all forms of gender-based violence and assured them that perpetrators would be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now