NSCDC dismisses 15 personnel for alleged misconduct

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed 15 personnel for alleged misconduct.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, confirmed the dismissal of the personnel in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, on Monday in Abuja.

He said 31 officers and men of the agency were sanctioned for various offences.

Their dismissal, according to Audi, was approved by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB).

The statement read: “Among them, 15 are dismissed from service, nine are to face compulsory retirement, seven were given suspension while the remaining two are to face interdiction and demotion respectively.

“The dismissed personnel include – one (1) ASC1, two (2) CCA, three (3) AIC, three (3) CA111, two ( 2) CA11, one (1) CA1, one (1) IC and one (1) AIC.

“The suspended officers are two Deputy Commandants of the Corps, three Assistant Commandants of the Corps, one Assistant Superintendent of Corps ASCII and one CAII.

“The board also approved the interdiction of an Inspector of the Corps (IC) and the demotion of one other Inspector of the Corps (IC).

“The 31 affected personnel were sanctioned for offences ranging from job racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, forgery, absence without leave (AWOL), dishonesty, and economic sabotage among others.”

