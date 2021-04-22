NSCDC operative killed in foiled abduction of UNIBEN bursar | Ripples Nigeria

An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alex Osawa, was on Thursday morning killed in a gun duel with suspected kidnappers in Benin City, Edo State.

The Spokesman of the state command of NSCDC, Richard Ogbebor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident occurred when NSCDC officers confronted some hoodlums who gained access to the residence of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) bursar.

He added that one of the hoodlums sustained a gunshot wound during the clash.

Ogbebor said: “An officer of the NSCDC has been killed in crossfire with hoodlums who stormed the residence of Dr. Victor Imagbe, the bursar of the University of Benin.

“At about 03:45 hours Thursday morning, the hoodlums gained access into the bursar’s compound at Ogheghe community near Benin.

“On sighting the personnel of the NSCDC, they opened fire. During the crossfire, our personnel, Mr. Alex Osawa, was gunned down.

“However, one of the fleeing hoodlums sustained a bullet wound during the crossfire. More officers from the NSCDC and police operatives were re-mobilised to the scene while the corpse of the officer has been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy.”

