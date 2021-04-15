NSCDC foils attempted jailbreak in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NSCDC foils attempted jailbreak in Edo
In what seems a recurring scourge, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, has revealed that it scuttled an attempted jailbreak by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area.
This was contained in a statement issued by Richard Ogbebor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command in Benin, disclosing that the attempted jailbreak occurred from 15:00 hours to 17:00 hours on Wednesday.
Ogbebor explained that the corps had received a distress call on the attempted jailbreak and subsequently mobilised its personnel led by Mr Samuel Ogbeide, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, to the facility.
He said, “On getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in fight.
Read also: NSCDC arrests two suspected oil thieves, seizes 60,000 litres of PMS in Lagos
“In a bid to bring the development under control some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.”
He further said that, however, with assistance from the personnel from the Nigerian Army, 4th Brigade, and the Edo Command, Nigerian Police Force, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.
He added that security had been fully beefed up at the correctional facility by all security agencies.
This latest attempt further highlights the scourge of insecurity in the country as inmates are increasingly emboldened by the successful jailbreak in Imo State some weeks ago.
However, the Correctional Service pledged to work with the Nigerian Army in order to provide requisite training to its personnel to stem the tide of the menace.
The Benin prison had also experienced a jailbreak during the #endSARS protests that engulfed many parts of the country in 2020, as protesters had set inmates from the prison free.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...