NSCDC arrests two suspected oil thieves, seizes 60,000 litres of PMS in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
NSCDC arrests two suspected oil thieves, seizes 60,000 litres of PMS in Lagos
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has smashed a syndicate that specialised in stealing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Baruwa town, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.
The corps also arrested two members of the syndicate and seized a 60,000-litre truck laden with the commodity after overpowering the criminals who attacked its officials.
The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos, Mr. Paul Ayeni, who addressed journalists at the site of the illegal activity, said the command received the distress call at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.
According to him, the men of the command immediately swung into action to ensure the perpetrators do not go scot-free and protection of the country’s critical infrastructure.
Ayeni gave the name of the suspects Francis Ogbechie (31) and Pius Uchenna (32).
He said: “Ogbechie is a resident of No 3 Bless-Jar, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos State, and a native of Isele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA of Delta.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrest 10 in Lagos over alleged abduction, cybercrime
“Uchenna, who lives at No. 3, Bori Street, Cele Village, Egbeda, Lagos State, is a native of Agbor, Ika South LGA of Delta.”
“Both suspects have no specific job or means of livelihood for identification.
“The suspects came with about four trucks to the creek with the aim to siphon PMS.
“However, on citing our men, about 40 bunkerers jumped out of the creek and pounced on our men.
“The NSCDC personnel wrestled with them and a truck loaded with 60 litres of PMS was seized while three empty trucks sped away.
“The driver of the seized truck destroyed its brakes in an attempt to deceive our men but to no avail.
“The command has repaired the brakes to move the truck out of the creek so as to be able to deliver it to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).”
