NSCDC arrests two suspects for alleged cement theft in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing and re-bagging cement in Edo State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, George Edem, disclosed this in a chat with journalists on Friday in Benin, said the corps operatives also arrested a driver with the cement factory for allegedly selling tyres removed from the company’s vehicle.

According to him, the two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing cement from the Bua Cement Factory in Okpella, Etsako-East local government area of the state.

He said the suspects were caught on Wednesday with 87 bags of cement.

Edem told journalists the suspects had confessed to the crimes and would be charged to court soon.

