10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 10, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. People who have achieved nothing in life are the ones criticising Buhari —Femi Adesina
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has tackled those condemning President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they have probably never been a class monitor, not to talk of school prefect. Read more
2. Resident doctors will account for any death during strike —Senate Committee
Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Thursday, appealed to striking resident doctors to return to work, saying “any soul that dies as a result of the strike is in the hands of the doctors.” Read more
3. NNPC to address power supply in Borno with new gas power plant
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in collaboration with other stakeholders, has revealed the imminent construction of a gas power plant in Maiduguri to address the problem of power supply in Borno. Read more
4. Dangote responds to BUA’s price fixing allegations
Dangote Sugar has been accused of price fixing by BUA Group. The competitors have been at loggerheads over market dominance, but the rivalry took a different turn on Thursday. Read more
5. After cryptocurrency ban, Nigerian govt moves against fintech firms trading foreign stocks
Months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) banned cryptocurrency trading in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also called on the Nigerians to desist from patronizing Fintech platforms who facilitate trading on foreign stocks. Read more
6. CBN to freeze 194 accounts of BDCs, other companies; Here’s why
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured series of court orders to freeze 194 bank accounts owned by Bureaux de Change and some firms. The CBN announced this in separate documents. Read more
7. Group says over 70 killed, many missing, after military invasion of Benue communities
A group known as Shangev-Tiev Assembly (STA) has berated the Federal Government for the military invasion in parts of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State in which many lives have allegedly been lost and several property destroyed. Read more
8. Unknown people kill 11 soldiers in Benue
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of one officer and 10 soldiers who were on stabilisation operation in Benue State by yet to be identified people. Read more
9. IPOB alleges secret killing of Igbos by military in Akwa Ibom, Benue
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the military and some security operatives of secretly killing innocent Igbos in Essien Udim local government area in Akwa Ibom State and some part of Benue State. Read more
10. Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as the team on Thursday, won three gold medals in the swimming event. Read more
