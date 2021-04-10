 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 10, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, April 10, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. People who have achieved nothing in life are the ones criticising Buhari —Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has tackled those condemning President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they have probably never been a class monitor, not to talk of school prefect. Read more

 2. Resident doctors will account for any death during strike —Senate Committee

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Thursday, appealed to striking resident doctors to return to work, saying “any soul that dies as a result of the strike is in the hands of the doctors.” Read more

3. NNPC to address power supply in Borno with new gas power plant

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in collaboration with other stakeholders, has revealed the imminent construction of a gas power plant in Maiduguri to address the problem of power supply in Borno. Read more

4. Dangote responds to BUA’s price fixing allegations

Dangote Sugar has been accused of price fixing by BUA Group. The competitors have been at loggerheads over market dominance, but the rivalry took a different turn on Thursday. Read more

5. After cryptocurrency ban, Nigerian govt moves against fintech firms trading foreign stocks

Months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) banned cryptocurrency trading in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also called on the Nigerians to desist from patronizing Fintech platforms who facilitate trading on foreign stocks. Read more

6. CBN to freeze 194 accounts of BDCs, other companies; Here’s why

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured series of court orders to freeze 194 bank accounts owned by Bureaux de Change and some firms. The CBN announced this in separate documents. Read more

7. Group says over 70 killed, many missing, after military invasion of Benue communities

A group known as Shangev-Tiev Assembly (STA) has berated the Federal Government for the military invasion in parts of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State in which many lives have allegedly been lost and several property destroyed. Read more

8. Unknown people kill 11 soldiers in Benue

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of one officer and 10 soldiers who were on stabilisation operation in Benue State by yet to be identified people. Read more

9. IPOB alleges secret killing of Igbos by military in Akwa Ibom, Benue

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the military and some security operatives of secretly killing innocent Igbos in Essien Udim local government area in Akwa Ibom State and some part of Benue State. Read more

10. Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival

As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as the team on Thursday, won three gold medals in the swimming event. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports10 hours ago

Rangers extend Balogun’s contract by one year

Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year. The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants...
Latest20 hours ago

Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival

As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
Latest24 hours ago

Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon

The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
Latest2 days ago

FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up

The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Latest4 days ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Latest4 days ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest5 days ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...