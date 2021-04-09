CBN to freeze 194 accounts of BDCs, other companies; Here's why | Ripples Nigeria

Business
CBN to freeze 194 accounts of BDCs, other companies; Here’s why
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured series of court orders to freeze 194 bank accounts owned by Bureaux de Change and some firms. The CBN announced this in separate documents.
Presiding Judge, A.R. Mohammed, of the Federal High Court, Abuja division, signed off the motions exparte to restrict Bluebeam Capital Limited’s 60 accounts in 13 different banks.
The accounts spread across Access Bank which has eight accounts, First Bank and Ecobank has seven each, five each in UBA and GTBank, Fidelity Bank, FCMB house four of the accounts, alongside Sterling Bank.
Three are located in Polaris Bank and Wema Bank, while Heritage Bank has two; and one domiciled in Providus Bank, one of the documents released by the apex bank stated on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Read also: CBN to freeze bank accounts of Belfour Oil and Gas, others for 45 days
Aside from Bluebeam Capital Limited’s account, the financial regulator also announced in another document that 84 accounts in 17 banks will be frozen after receiving the exparte.
It also disclosed in another statement that 50 accounts domiciled in different banks will be restricted for 45 days, although the CBN had requested for 180 days to conduct an investigation into the accounts for suspicious activities.
In the court papers seen by Ripples Nigeria, it was stated that, “Any person aggrieved by this order could apply to the court to have the order set aside, discharged or have the order reviewed upon good reasons without waiting for the 45 days to lapse.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...