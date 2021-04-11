10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 11, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. PDP North-West congress ends in chaos as thugs destroyed ballot boxes

Read more The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in the North-West ended in chaos as persons suspected to be supporters of candidates seeking election into various positions in the zone clashed on Saturday.

2. Resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday suspended the nationwide strike. The doctors embarked on strike on April 1 over non-payment of allowances and lack of facilities at state-run hospitals. Read more

3. NASS REPUBLIC: On Lawan’s new pastime of identifying enemies. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, seems to have found a new pastime of making disclosures on those allegedly fueling challenges plaguing Nigeria. Read more

4. OPC berates Dambazzau over comments equating group to Boko Haram

The O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has criticised the former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdurahman Dambazau over his comments that OPC is the same as Boko Haram. Read more

5. Ortom urges caution as Army denies reports of civilian massacre in Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for restraint on all sides including the military following the crisis between communities in Konshisha and Oju local government areas resulting in the current military operation in some communities. Read more

6. TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning pitches and featuring in global hackathons. Read more

7. Military reportedly destroys illegal refinery in Rivers

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion, Asa, Ukwa West local government area of Abia State have reportedly destroyed an illegal oil refinery in Odogba community in Rivers State. Read more

8. NSCDC arrests two suspected oil thieves, seizes 60,000 litres of PMS in Lagos

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has smashed a syndicate that specialised in stealing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Baruwa town, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State. Read more

9. 10 female moviemakers changing Nollywood

Following the recent success of Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto‘ and Toyin Abraham’s ‘Alakada Reloaded’, it is safe to say women have mastered the art of executing blockbuster projects in Nigeria. Read more

10. Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-Clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Saturday night. The 13-time European champions had also defeated their biggest rivals 3-1 in the reverse fixture last November. Read more

