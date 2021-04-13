Police arrests five men for alleged theft of construction materials, N500,000 bribery in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested five persons for allegedly stealing construction materials in the state.

The Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed development in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects also offered a N500,000 bribe to police personnel.

Adejobi said the men were arrested at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday by police operatives attached to Area E Police Command, Festac, with 25mm iron rods between Volkswagen Bus Stop and Iyana-Iba, on the Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

He said the suspected stolen item belonged to the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

Adejobi said: “The suspects, when arrested by the police, were alleged to have offered a bribe of N500,000, which was rejected, and they were arrested with the stolen materials.

“The items recovered from them are lengths of 25mm iron rods, one nozzle, one gas cylinder, and a Ford Bus with Reg. No. FST 697 XZ.

“The management of CCECC was contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be the company’s property.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case with a view to charging the suspects to court as soon as possible.

