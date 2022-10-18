NSCDC parades five suspects for allegedly sodomising minor

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded five suspects for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy in Sokoto State.

The Commandant of the Sokoto State command of the NSCDC, Mohammed Saleh-Dada, during a parade of the suspects on Monday, said the uncle of the victim was the first to allegedly rape him.

He added that the uncle thereafter invited four other persons, who allegedly consistently raped the boy until his ‘vital area’ was damaged.

Consequently, the relatives of the victim raised the alarm and reported it to the police who then arrested the suspects.

“The suspect had been remanded in prison after a court session,” Selah-dada added.

He appealed to lawyers and other human rights activists to always consider victims and their relations before making a case for suspects of rape and sodomy.

