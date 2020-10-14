NSE: Bank stocks dominate trade as market closes flat

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Wednesday as buy and sell pressures drew level, with bank stocks driving trade.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 14 gainers emerged against 11 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 28,344.33 basis points. The market capitalisation inched up to N14.815 trillion at the end of trade. Year to date, the index is up by 5.6%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna led gainers, growing by 9.81% to close at N4.81. Academy gained 7.41% to close at N0.29. Africa Prudential rose by 5.75% to N5.70. Cornerstone leapt to N0.63, notching up 5% in the process. PZ completed the top 5, climbing up by 5% to N4.20.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Etranzact topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.91% to close at N1.91. Wema shrank by 5.17% to end at N0.55. Courteville tumbled to N0.20, losing 4.76%. FCMB dipped to N2.26, recording 3.83% loss. UBA closed at N12, going down by 3.61%.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market scrapes weak gain amid continued profit-taking

TOP 5 TRADES

218.425 million shares worth N3.139 billion were traded today in 3,896 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 53.046 million of its stocks worth N1.061 billion traded in 419 deals. 33.461 million units of UBA shares priced at N223.402 million exchanged hands in 301 transactions. GTB had 25.116 million shares valued at N753.177 million traded in 275 deals. FBN Holdings traded 13.679 million shares estimated at N84.529 million in 64 transactions. Wema traded 9.105 million shares valued at N4.961 million in 51 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions