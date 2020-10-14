Ondo schools to reopen October 19

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed all schools in the state to reopen for academic activities on October 19.

The Chairman of the state’s Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof Segun Fatusi, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, urged the management of schools to comply with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines released by the committee to ensure the safety of staff and students.

He said: “The governor has also instructed the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee to conduct periodic monitoring visit to schools and any school found not to be complying with the COVID-19 guidelines should be shut.

The governor directed that management of schools across the state must adhere to some guidelines which include ‘notices with the message No Mask, No Entry,’ which must be boldly displayed at the entrance of the schools and at strategic spots throughout the premises.

“Infrared thermometer must be made available and used to assess the temperature of each staff, student, and visitors at the point of entry into the schools.

“Hand washing devices with an adequate and constant source of running water and soaps must be available in schools and all individuals must wash their hands when entering the schools. Alternatively, hand sanitisers with an alcohol content of not less than 70 percent may be used.

“All individuals with high temperature or who show any form of illness must not be allowed into the school. Written guidelines must be available in that regard.”

