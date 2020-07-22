NSE: GSK, Consolidated Hallmark, Prestige lead losers as trade closes flat

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Wednesday as the forces of demand and supply reached parity and little movement was generally recorded in the prices of stocks.

Across the sectorial indices, the Insurance Index recorded the worst show, edging low by 0.64% to 121.84 basis points.

In the spirit of day’s trade, market breadth was neutral, with the tussle for market control stalemated between the bears and the bulls, causing 9 gainers to emerge against 9 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 24,173.53 basis points while market capitalisation slipped to N12.610 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 9.94%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna Oil led gainers, appreciating by 8.89% to close at N1.96. May & Baker added 7.91% to end today’s trade at N3. NPF Microfinance Bank advanced by 7.58% to N1.42. Neimeth rose to N1.50, notching up 7.14% in the process. Cutix completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.90% to N1.60.

TOP 5 LOSERS

GSK topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 9.52% to close at N4.75. Consolidate Hallmark shed 8.16% to end today’s trade at N0.45. Prestige fell to N0.46, losing 6.12%. Africa Prudential slumped to N4.01, recording 4.07% depreciation. Sterling Bank closed at N1.18, going down by 3.28%.

TOP 5 TRADES

402.636 million shares valued at N4.554 billion were traded today in 3,252 deals.

Nigerian Breweries was the most active stock with 52.619 million of its stocks worth N1.631 billion traded in 88 deals. 50 million units of Multiverse’s shares priced at N10 million exchanged hands in 1 transaction. Sterling Bank had 29.201 million shares valued at N35.729 million traded in 140 deals. FBN Holdings traded 18.415 million shares estimated at N91.193 million in 168 transactions. Dangote Cement traded 10.896 million shares valued at N1.331 billion in 190 deals.

