NSE: Industrial and consumer goods stocks propel N458bn gain

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the New Year on Monday, with stocks in industrial and consumer goods propelling a N458.394 billion rise in the value of stocks.

BUA Cement, WAPCO, Flour Mills and Dangote accounted mostly for the upward drift.

Market breadth closed on a positive note as 32 gainers emerged against two losers.

The Industrial Index emerged the day’s best performer of the five sectorial indices, lifting by 4.66% to 2,147.93 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) jumped by 2.18% to close at 41,147.39 basis points, while the NSE market capitalisation increased to N21.515 trillion at the end trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 2.18%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Transcorp led gainers at the NSE, growing by 10% to close at N0.99. Sovereign Insurance gained 10% to close at N0.22. Honeywell Flour rose by 10% to N1.32. Fidelity Bank leapt to N2.77, notching up 9.92% in the process. International Breweries completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.92% to N6.54.

TOP 5 LOSERS

FCMB topped the NSE losers’ table, declining by 6.01% to close at N3.13. Caverton shrank by 3.41% to end at N1.98.

TOP 5 TRADES

211.929 million shares worth N1.408 billion were traded today on the NSE in 3,438 deals.

AIICO was the most preferred stocks today with 87.516 million of its shares worth N98.958 million traded in 25 deals. 19.671 million units of FCMB shares priced at N60.077 million exchanged hands in 202 transactions. Transcorp had 12.777 million shares valued at N12.608 million traded in 97 deals. WAPCO traded 9.948 million shares estimated at N222.980 million in 293 transactions. Access Bank traded 9.600 million shares valued at N85.399 million in 212 deals.

