AIICO, FBN Holdings, Access Bank, Zenith Bank top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

The market was dominantly bearish last week as losses swept across trade sessions Monday through Friday save for Wednesday, with the developments and other fundamental factors during the period influencing the compilation of Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

AIICO Insurance tops our list on the basis of its proposal of 1 for 5 bonus for shareholders who own the company’s ordinary shares and whose names appear in its register of members by November 30.

It has Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N0.56 and its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is currently 1.80.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio – P/E Ratio

The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is defined as a ratio for valuing a company that measures its current shares.

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

FBN Holdings appears on our list on the strength of its remarkable financials for the nine-month period to September, during which it posted 30 percent leap in profit to N68.156 billion.

The group’s EPS is 2.05 while its PE ratio currently stands at 3.54.

ACCESS BANK PLC

Access Bank features on our list by virtue of its fairly strong nine-month to September financial result, which saw profit climb 15.7 percent to N102.300 billion. Its EPS is N3.08 while its current PE Ratio is 2.79.

ZENITH BANK PLC

Zenith Bank makes our list for recording a profit rise of 5.7 percent to N159.315 billion in its nine-month to September financial statement. The lender’s EPS is N6.92 and its PE ratio is 3.70.

UNITY BANK PLC

Unity Bank features on account of its impressive 9-month to September financials, where profit was up by 6% to N1.574 billion. It has an EPS of N0.44 and a PE ratio of 1.81.

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

Coronation Insurance makes our list for being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N0.52, the stock closed at N0.41, depreciating by 21.15 percent.

BOC GASES PLC

BOC Gases appears on our list for being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N4.84, the stock closed at N6.77, appreciating by 39.88 percent.

