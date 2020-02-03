NSE: Investors lose N160 billion as blue-chip stocks lead losers

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bearish reign on Monday as market capitalisation shrank further, this time by N160 billion. All the key market performance indicators ended in red, spurred by intense profit-taking in blue-chip equities.

A negative market breadth was recorded this week as 8 gainers were recorded compared to 24 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) responded to the negative drift to close at 28,533.40, losing 1.08% in the process. The market capitalisation rose to N14.697 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 6.30%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust led advancers today, appreciating by 8.06% to close at N3.35. Union Bank added up 1.69% to end today’s trade at N6. Honeywell Flour went up by 9.28% to N1.06. Law Union & Rock rose to N0.77, notching up 10% in the process. UACN completed the top 5, climbing to N8.95 by 0.56%.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Forte Oli topped the pack of losers, declining by 9.95% to close at N18.55. Julius Berger shed 5.78% to end the week at N21.2. Cadbury fell to N9.7, losing 9.77%. Zenith Bank slumped to N19.9, recording 4.56% depreciation. Access Bank closed at N9.1 after going down by 8.08%.

TOP 5 TRADES

251.592 million shares valued at N3.152 billion were traded today in 4,752 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock with 47.521 million of its stocks worth N952.849 million traded in 282 deals. 35.818 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.055 billion exchanged hands in 209 transactions. FCMB had 23.535 million shares valued at N42.723 million traded in 110 deals. UBA traded 18.502 million shares estimated at N139.717 million in 287 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 16.489 million shares valued at N100.379 million in 289 deals.

