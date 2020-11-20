NSE: Investors lose N265bn amid sell pressure on large-cap stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended the loss at the previous session on Friday as profit-taking efforts deepened with negative implication for market capitalisation.

Heavyweight stocks comprising BUA Cement, MTNN and Dangote Cement – all of them among the five most capitalised companies on the bourse – accounted most for the day’s N264.833 billion loss.

A fall by 2.16% to 409.37 basis points of the banking index – the worst performer of the 5 sectorial indices – also fuelled the loss.

A negative market breadth was recorded as 34 losers emerged against 14 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 1.46% to close at 34,136.82 basis points. Market capitalisation slid to N17.838 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 27.18%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Ikeja Hotel led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N1.10. Linkage Assurance gained 10% to close at N0.55. Tripple Gee rose by 10% to N0.55. NEM leapt to N2.58, notching up 9.79% in the process. AIICO completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.78% to N1.01.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Neimeth topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.06% to close at N2.41. ETI shrank by 8.63% to end at N6.35. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance tumbled to N0.32, losing 8.57%. Unity Bank dipped to N0.79, recording 7.06% loss. Jaiz Bank shed 6.94% to end at N0.67.

TOP 5 TRADES

344.903 million shares worth N4.222 billion were traded today in 6,565 deals.

Zenith was the most preferred stocks today with 44.327 million of its stocks worth N1.137 billion traded in 601 deals. 41.232 million units of UBA shares priced at N337.792 million exchanged hands in 447 transactions. FBN Holdings had 34.331 million shares valued at N255.339 million traded in 408 deals. Access traded 29.293 million shares estimated at N256.273 million in 437 transactions. Transcorp traded 28.766 million shares valued at N29.136 million in 153 deals.

