DSS confirms investigation of operative who shot Abuja newspaper vendor

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday confirmed that it had commenced investigation into the alleged shooting of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okeke by one of its personnel in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday, adding that the suspect was one of its personnel deployed to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives as a security detail.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

