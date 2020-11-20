Latest Politics

DSS confirms investigation of operative who shot Abuja newspaper vendor

November 20, 2020
DSS stops June 12 rally in Ibadan, arrests three
By Ripples Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday confirmed that it had commenced investigation into the alleged shooting of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okeke by one of its personnel in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday, adding that the suspect was one of its personnel deployed to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives as a security detail.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila hands over killer security operative to DSS

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */