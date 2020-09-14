NSE: Market adds N7bn on the back of industrial stock gains

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its bull run Monday, backed by gains recorded by blue-chip industrial stocks including CAP, Dangote Cement and WAPCO.

Consequently, the Industrial Index topped the sectorial indices, climbing 0.51% to 1,133.97 basis points.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 18 gainers emerged against 16 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.05% to 25.605.59 basis points. Similarly, market capitalisation appreciated, rising by N7.114 billion to N13.358 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.61%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led gainers, appreciating by 9.55% to close at N1.95. Royal Exchange added up 7.14% to end today’s trade at N0.30. Consolidated Hallmark went up by 6.90% to N0.31. CAP rose to N16.80, notching up 6.67% in the process. Royal Exchnage completed the top 5, climbing by 4.35% to N0.24.

TOP 5 LOSERS

International Breweries was the worst performing stock, declining by 8.57% to close at N3.20. UACN Property shed 8.42% to close at N0.87. FCMB fell to N2.03, losing 7.73%. Fidson dipped to N3.50, recording 5.40% depreciation. Japaul closed at N0.20, going down by 4.76%.

TOP 5 TRADES

257.028 million shares estimated at N3.320 billion were traded today in 3,567 deals.

Custodian was the most active stock with 49.266 million units of its stocks worth N1.112 billion traded in 23 deals. 29.556 million units of GTB shares priced at N739.213 million exchanged hands in 198 transactions. WAPCO traded 23.580 million shares estimated at N306.377 million in 265 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 19.629 million shares valued at N100.117 million in 193 deals. Access had 16.384 million shares valued at N110.647 million traded in 236 deals.

