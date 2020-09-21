NSE: Trade almost flat as buy and sell pressure stretched taut | Ripples Nigeria

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by N929.414 million or 0.01% on Monday, substantially close to flat trade, with buy pressure almost equalling sell pressure.

Across the sectorial indices, the Insurance Index performed best, climbing by 1.36 % to 135.96 basis points.

A negative market breadth was recorded as 16 gainers emerged against 9 losers.

Rising by 0.01%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,574.35 basis points. Market capitalisation climbed up to N13.365 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 4.72%

TOP 5 GAINERS

ABC Transport led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N0.33. WAPIC property gained 8.11% to close at N0.40. UACN rose by 5.79% to N6.40. Mutual Benefits leapt to N0.21, notching up 5% in the process. Cornerstone completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.92% to N0.64.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Red Star Express topped the losers’ table, declining by 18.01% to close at N1.82. Champion shrank by 10% to end the day at N0.81. Japaul tumbled to N0.20, losing 4.76%. Regal Insurance dipped to N0.23, recording 4.17% loss. Jaiz Bank closed at N0.57, going down by 3.39%.

TOP 5 TRADES

196.122 million shares worth N1.728 billion were traded in 3,542 deals.

First Bank Holdings was the most preferred stocks with 43.389 million units of its stocks worth N214.452 million traded in 246 deals. 26.209 million units of Chams shares priced at N5.262 million exchanged hands in 26 transactions. UBA had 13.186 million shares valued at 79.087 million traded in 150 deals. Mutual Benefits traded 12.231 million shares estimated at N2.507 million in 31 transactions. Zenith traded 11.660 million shares valued at N195.077 million in 397 deals.

