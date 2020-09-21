BREAKING: 195 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,437; death toll now 1,100 | Ripples Nigeria
BREAKING: 195 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,437; death toll now 1,100

September 21, 2020
Nigeria on Monday recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,098 to 1,100.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 57,437.

Meanwhile, 48,674 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Enugu (51), Gombe (40), Lagos (39), Plateau (23), FCT (15) and, Rivers (12).

Others are – Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1) and, Ogun (1).

The NCDC said: “57,437 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 48,674 AND Deaths: 1,100.”

