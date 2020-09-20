BREAKING: 97 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,242; death toll now 1,098 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 97 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,095 to 1, 098.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 57,242.

Meanwhile, 48,569 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (46), Kwara (12), Rivers (11), Adamawa (4), Niger (4), Ogun (4) and, Osun (4).

Others are – Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Kaduna (3), Plateau (2) and, FCT (1).

The NCDC said: “57,242 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 48,569 AND Deaths: 1,098.”

