10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 21, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

1. 97 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,242; death toll now 1,098
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 97 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. INEC commends stakeholders on success of Edo election, shifts focus to Ondo
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State a success. Read more
3. Ize-Iyamu thanks supporters, to unveil next plan
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Sunday he would soon make public his next line of action. Read more
4. APC rejects Obaseki’s victory in Edo election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state. Read more
5. Why Nigeria is investing in railway, seaports — Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government was focusing on the development of the railway and seaport in a bid to drive the nation’s economy. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 20
6. Obaseki salutes Buhari for ‘defending Nigeria’s democracy’
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring fairness in the state governorship election held on Saturday. Read more
7. EDO: Credible elections possible in Nigeria – Fayose
A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Sunday the Edo State governorship election had shown that it is possible to conduct credible elections in Nigeria. Read more
8. Window opens for N75bn MSME credit application
The registration for government’s N75 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take programmes would tee off on Monday, Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, said on Saturday. Read more
9. How hoodlums shot INEC official, cut another in the face
The Collation Officer in Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, Professor Godswill Alan Lukman, on Sunday disclosed that an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was shot in the area during the governorship election in Edo State on Saturday. Read more
10. EPL: Mane brace as Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea; Son nets four in Spurs win
Sadio Mane helped Premier League champions Liverpool beat Chelsea in their second game of the season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Read more
- EDO POLL: Jonathan reacts, counsels Obaseki on governance after victory - September 21, 2020
- Oba Akinruntan’s latest move, the return of ‘Village Headmaster’, Tiwa Savage in need of a soulmate. See other gists we tracked… - September 21, 2020
- 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 21, 2020 - September 21, 2020