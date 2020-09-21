10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 21, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

1. 97 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,242; death toll now 1,098

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 97 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. INEC commends stakeholders on success of Edo election, shifts focus to Ondo

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State a success. Read more

3. Ize-Iyamu thanks supporters, to unveil next plan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Sunday he would soon make public his next line of action. Read more

4. APC rejects Obaseki’s victory in Edo election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state. Read more

5. Why Nigeria is investing in railway, seaports — Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government was focusing on the development of the railway and seaport in a bid to drive the nation’s economy. Read more

6. Obaseki salutes Buhari for ‘defending Nigeria’s democracy’

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring fairness in the state governorship election held on Saturday. Read more

7. EDO: Credible elections possible in Nigeria – Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Sunday the Edo State governorship election had shown that it is possible to conduct credible elections in Nigeria. Read more

8. Window opens for N75bn MSME credit application

The registration for government’s N75 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take programmes would tee off on Monday, Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, said on Saturday. Read more

9. How hoodlums shot INEC official, cut another in the face

The Collation Officer in Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, Professor Godswill Alan Lukman, on Sunday disclosed that an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was shot in the area during the governorship election in Edo State on Saturday. Read more

10. EPL: Mane brace as Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea; Son nets four in Spurs win