Ize-Iyamu thanks supporters, to unveil next plan | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Sunday he would soon make public his next line of action.

The APC candidate stated this on his Facebook page while reacting to the declaration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the election result by the commission, Ize-Iyamu scored 223,619 votes while the governor garnered 307,955 votes to secure another four-year term in office.

But the APC candidate said he was still studying the results of the election.

READ ALSO: EDO: Ize-Iyamu wins polling unit

He thanked the people of the state for their support and alleged that many of his supporters were disfranchised.

Ize-Iyamu wrote: “I hereby thank and appreciate my teeming supporters, who have had to endure many evils including being prevented from exercising their franchise, for their support and determination during the election process.

“I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce the next line of action soon. God bless you all.”

Join the conversation

Opinions