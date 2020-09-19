BREAKING: 189 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,145; death toll now 1,095 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 189 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,094 to 1,095.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 57,145.

Meanwhile, 48,431 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (70), Plateau (37), FCT (24), Kaduna (19), Rivers (12), Oyo (5), Ogun (4) and Ebonyi (3).

Others are – Katsina (3), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Imo (2), Yobe (2), Ekiti (1) and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “57,145 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 48,431 AND Deaths: 1,095.”

