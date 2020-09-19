EDO: We are working hard to rectify network challenges - INEC | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Saturday its Registration Area Technical Assistants are working hard to rectify network challenges responsible for the slow uploading of results of the Edo State governorship election to its portal.

The electoral umpire also said it was committed to following through its processes and procedures for the election.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated these while reacting to allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plots by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace election results in Edo North and other parts of the state.

Okoye said though there were challenges posed by poor network in some of the communities, its RAT Assistants are working hard at overcoming the challenges.

READ ALSO: Some of our ad hoc staff, election results missing in Orhionmwon LG —INEC

He said: “The commission is irrevocably committed to following through its processes and procedures. As at 18: 49 p.m., 702 results have been uploaded in the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

“Our Presiding Officers are uploading Form EC8A which is the Polling Unit Result. Presiding Officers must complete Form EC 60E (The People’s Result Sheet) and past at the Polling Unit.

“We understand the challenges posed by poor network in some of our communities and our Registration Area Technical Assistants are working hard at overcoming the challenges. The commission is focused on completing the process.

“The commission is not interested in the outcome but focused on the processes and procedures.”

Okoye, however, prayed that the election would go on peacefully and the will of the people of the state be allowed to prevail.

Join the conversation

Opinions