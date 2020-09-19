Some of our ad hoc staff, election results missing in Orhionmwon LG —INEC | Ripples Nigeria
Some of our ad hoc staff, election results missing in Orhionmwon LG —INEC

September 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said some of its ad hoc staff deployed to Urhonigbe South, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, are yet to be accounted for.

According to the electoral umpire, the ad hoc staff have been missing due to escalation in electoral violence in the area.

This was disclosed by the Director, Planning and Monitoring, INEC, Mr Paul Omokore, at the Edo Governorship Election Virtual Situation Control Room, holding via Zoom, adding that results sheets hijacked by hoodlums were also unaccounted for.

According to him, the missing ad-hoc staff were deployed to polling units 06 and 07 in Ward 8, adding that violence had escalated to five more polling units in the LGA.

He, however, said security agencies have been able to retrieve some ballot boxes stolen in the process.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu however assured that the commission would take decisive action on results from the affected units.

