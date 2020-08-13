INEC to deploy 20,000 ad-hoc staff for Edo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday it would deploy at least 20,000 ad-hoc staff for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The Technical Advisor to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyinla, disclosed this during a meeting with journalists in Edo State.

Eyinla said the recruitment of the 20, 000 ad-hoc staff would be done through INEC’s portal which had been opened.

He revealed that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state would constitute a larger percentage of the staff, adding that others would be selected from the commission’s ad-hoc recruitment portal.

He said: “The youth corps members will constitute the larger percentage because they will be deployed mostly as presiding officers. The online recruitment is essentially to create a database of election workers toward the conduct of the election.

“Also ongoing is the training of all security personnel to be deployed for the election. INEC has also come up with a code of conduct and rules of engagement for the security agencies.

“The code of conduct and rules of engagement will be distributed to all the security personnel deployed for the election to guide them properly.”

Eyinla added that the commission had designed an election policy within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

