Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with recent kidnappings in the state.
The command’s spokesman, DSP William Aya, said in a statement in Lokoja that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
He said: “The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off that some criminal elements were sighted in a place negotiating on how to purchase arms and ammunition in preparation for a kidnapping operation.
“The police team promptly swung into action and arrested the suspects.”
Anya added that the suspects would be charged to court on the conclusion of investigation.
