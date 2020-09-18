BREAKING: 221 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,956; death toll now 1,094

Nigeria on Friday recorded 221 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,093 to 1,094.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,956.

Meanwhile, 48,305 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (59), Abia (46), FCT (22), Gombe (20), Plateau (17), Rivers (11), Bauchi (7), Benue (6) and, Ekiti (6).

Others are – Imo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Ondo (4), Ogun (3), Osun (3), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), and Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “56,956 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 48,305 AND Deaths: 1,094.”

