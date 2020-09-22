10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. ‘We have permanently caged the lions and tigers from Edo politics,’ Obaseki aims another jibe at Oshiomhole

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Monday the people of the state had finally sent the “lions and tigers into the zoo to be caged permanently from the state’s politics.” Read more

2. 195 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,437; death toll now 1,100

Nigeria on Monday recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. 10% of COVID-19 cases are under-19 – Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday 10 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are below the age of 19 years. Read more

4. APC congratulates Obaseki on his re-election

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday congratulated the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election for another term of four years. Read more

5. Ex-minister Turaki released only N200m for sensitization against hate speech – Witness

Tahir Umar Tahir, the prosecution witness in the trial of a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday that the ex-minister only released N200 million out of the funds released for a special project by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. Read more

6. PTF warns against neglect of COVID-19 protocols

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday warned on the neglect of the non-pharmaceutical protocols and other measures aimed at tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

7. NSE: Trade almost flat as buy and sell pressure stretched taut

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by N929.414 million or 0.01% on Monday, substantially close to flat trade, with buy pressure almost equalling sell pressure. Read more

8. Solid minerals to drive Nigeria’s quest for industrialisation – Adegbite

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said on Monday solid minerals sector has the potential to drive Nigeria’s quest for industrialization. Read more

9. Nigerian govt spent N8.9tr on subsidy in nine years – PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) said on Monday the Federal Government had spent a total of N8.94 trillion on oil subsidy in the last nine years. Read more

10. Rohr invites 25 players for Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies

A total of 25 Super Eagles players have been invited by manager Gernot Rohr ahead of the twam’s friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia. Read more

