APC congratulates Obaseki on his re-election | Ripples Nigeria

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday congratulated the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election for another term of four years.

The chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, in his congratulatory message conveyed in a statement on Monday, said the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

According to the Yobe State Governor, the party and President Muhammadu Buhari remained committed to free and fair elections to strengthen the foundation of the country’s political and moral authority.

Buni’s statement came after he met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Obaseki salutes Buhari for ‘defending Nigeria’s democracy’

The meeting was also attended by the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is also the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the Edo election.

The duo reportedly briefed the president on the election.

Buni also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the exercise.

He praised the APC flagbearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his tenacity and leadership.

The APC chieftain applauded the efforts of the immediate past national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for demonstrating unwavering support for the party and its candidate in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions