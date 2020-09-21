Army officer dies from Boko Haram attack | Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian Army officer, Col. DC Bako, has died from a Boko Haram attack in Borno State.

The jihadists attacked some soldiers near Damboa on Sunday.

Damboa is about 85 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Until his death, Bako was the commander of 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa

The Spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sagir Musa, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the army officer died in a military hospital where he was treated after the attack.

He said: “Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes, Col. DC Bako.

”It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10:00 a.m., on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting in the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

”Sadly however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment. The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest. Ameen.

”The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and indeed well meaning Nigerians hereby express his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family. We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the motherland.

”May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our fatherland.”

